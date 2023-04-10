Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TYIDY. Citigroup lowered Toyota Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Toyota Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Toyota Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TYIDY opened at $52.82 on Monday. Toyota Industries has a 52 week low of $46.83 and a 52 week high of $66.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.10.

Toyota Industries Company Profile

Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.

