Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires 146 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,937.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,581,000 after acquiring an additional 116,963 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 258.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,308,000 after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after buying an additional 69,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 87.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 138,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after buying an additional 64,987 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on JLL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $138.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.83. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $132.91 and a fifty-two week high of $238.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.11). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

