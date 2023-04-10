Tributary Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.20.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

Littelfuse Stock Performance

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total transaction of $317,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,081 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $250.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $281.78.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.