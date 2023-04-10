Tributary Capital Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.5% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 19,803 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $61.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.62.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

