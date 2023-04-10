Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,987,416,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after purchasing an additional 764,184 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,089,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,710,330,000 after purchasing an additional 845,960 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,773 shares of company stock worth $23,587,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.67.

Shares of NVDA opened at $270.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.23. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $280.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

