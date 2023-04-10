Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Down 0.6 %

MasTec stock opened at $87.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $103.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.18.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.