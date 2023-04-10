UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Declares $0.18 Annual Dividend

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.179 per share by the bank on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

UBS Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. UBS Group has a payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UBS Group to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS opened at $20.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,182,724,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $81,603,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,724,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,685,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,197,000 after acquiring an additional 649,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,682,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,769,000 after purchasing an additional 520,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.