Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Raised by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $197.14 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $120.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Recommended Stories

