UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,454 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,642 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of UnitedHealth Group worth $574,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $512.81 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $482.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.82.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

