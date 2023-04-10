Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.45.

URBN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 1.1 %

URBN stock opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.70. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $29.74.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $244,608.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,042 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,555 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.9% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 96,359 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.