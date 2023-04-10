Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,970,000 after buying an additional 90,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,261,000 after acquiring an additional 180,247 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,608,000 after purchasing an additional 184,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,611,000 after purchasing an additional 98,414 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $154.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.70. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

