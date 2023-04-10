Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $153.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.70. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

