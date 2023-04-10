Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 5.3% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $45,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $244.19. The company had a trading volume of 95,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,021. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $278.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

