Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $206.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

