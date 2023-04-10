Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Lifted by Mosaic Advisors LLC

Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after buying an additional 101,736 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $184.80 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $214.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

