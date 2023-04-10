Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $201.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $226.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.