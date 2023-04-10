Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Financial Survey

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Viavi Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $5.49 billion 3.23 $1.28 billion $7.33 15.19 Viavi Solutions $1.29 billion 1.80 $15.50 million $0.33 31.39

Volatility & Risk

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Viavi Solutions. Skyworks Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viavi Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Viavi Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 22.33% 28.65% 17.59% Viavi Solutions 6.16% 21.06% 7.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Skyworks Solutions and Viavi Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 1 7 17 0 2.64 Viavi Solutions 0 5 3 0 2.38

Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $121.58, suggesting a potential upside of 9.19%. Viavi Solutions has a consensus target price of $14.79, suggesting a potential upside of 42.72%. Given Viavi Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than Skyworks Solutions.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Viavi Solutions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance. The Network Enablement segment offers an integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. The Service Enablement segment covers solutions and services primarily for communication service providers, and enterprises that deliver and/or operate broadband and IP networks (fixed and mobile) supporting voice, video, and data services as well as a wide range of applications. The Optical Security and Performance segment leverages its core optical coating technologies and volume manufacturing capability to design, manufacture, and sell products targeting anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, healthcare, and other markets. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

