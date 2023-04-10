Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.8% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of EDF opened at $4.50 on Monday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
