Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.8% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EDF opened at $4.50 on Monday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 96,187 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 31,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

