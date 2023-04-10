Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA):

3/30/2023 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2023 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/29/2023 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2023 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $39.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/29/2023 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2023 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $43.00.

3/22/2023 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $35.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Walgreens Boots Alliance is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Walgreens Boots Alliance is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $35.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after buying an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,675,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $155,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,288,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

