Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stake Reduced by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $300.00 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.61.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.00.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

