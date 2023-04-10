Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Research analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Rallybio stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18. Rallybio has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $186.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -2.06.

Rallybio ( NASDAQ:RLYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14. Equities research analysts forecast that Rallybio will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rallybio news, insider Jonathan I. Lieber purchased 5,000 shares of Rallybio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rallybio news, insider Jonathan I. Lieber purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,378,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,507,545.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Rallybio by 463.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Rallybio by 631.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Rallybio by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Rallybio by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Rallybio in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

