Welch Group LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Welch Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $99.74 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.65. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

