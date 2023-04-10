Welch Group LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,629,190,000 after acquiring an additional 138,753 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,238,920,000 after acquiring an additional 121,731 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,409,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,062,000 after acquiring an additional 188,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,168,000 after purchasing an additional 71,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $361.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $360.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

