Welch Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WMT opened at $150.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $406.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.34.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

