Welch Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VO stock opened at $207.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.81 and its 200-day moving average is $207.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $240.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

