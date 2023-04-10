Welch Group LLC Purchases 104 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.5% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $5,484,250,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $99.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.77. The stock has a market cap of $153.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

