Wells Fargo & Company Trims Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Target Price to $40.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.95.
Bath & Body Works Stock Down 0.4 %
BBWI opened at $35.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $58.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,201 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $265,201,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after buying an additional 484,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,612,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,210,000 after buying an additional 1,369,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $94,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bath & Body Works (BBWI)
- Alibaba’s Turn At Bat For ChatGPT Competition, How to Manage Risk
- 2 Under-The-Radar Small Chip Stocks Poised For Big Growth
- Novartis Shares Leap On Positive Clinical Trial Data
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.