Wells Fargo & Company Trims Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Target Price to $40.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.95.

BBWI opened at $35.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $58.17.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,201 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $265,201,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after buying an additional 484,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,612,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,210,000 after buying an additional 1,369,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $94,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

