Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.94.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $44.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.83. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $50.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,807,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,149,000 after buying an additional 109,448 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 21.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 461,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after buying an additional 82,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

