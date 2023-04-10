WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSBC. Stephens started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in WesBanco by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 615,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,693 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in WesBanco by 6.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 46,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in WesBanco by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $30.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.90. WesBanco has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $41.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.