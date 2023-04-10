Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Equities researchers at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

XMTR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Xometry from $55.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Xometry from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Xometry from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of XMTR opened at $13.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $612.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of -0.28. Xometry has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.32 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $342,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,358.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,207.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $342,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,358.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,164 in the last three months. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter worth about $409,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Xometry in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Xometry during the third quarter valued at $5,861,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Xometry by 4.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,773,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,732,000 after buying an additional 68,597 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Read More

