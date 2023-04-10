XSGD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $936,225.48 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00002643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $66.27 million and approximately $936,225.48 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,391,260 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

