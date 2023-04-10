Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Cuts Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 4.4% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 63,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 91,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 44,107 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,624,000. Finally, Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $31.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

