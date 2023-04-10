Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Has $12.22 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 7.1% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $186.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.42. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $188.86.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

