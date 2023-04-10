Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Sells 1,835 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 7.2% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.75 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.