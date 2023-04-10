Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Sells 1,835 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 7.2% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.75 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.42.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
