1,274 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,274 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 8.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Boeing by 10.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Boeing by 241.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after buying an additional 66,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.06.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $210.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.55. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

