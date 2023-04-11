2,497 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $109.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.17 and its 200-day moving average is $114.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $134.80.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.42.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.