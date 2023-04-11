2,583 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,583 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,439.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,439.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,944 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $214.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $224.30. The stock has a market cap of $556.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. DZ Bank raised Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

