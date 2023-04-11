3,746 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Purchased by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT opened at $92.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.85. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $100.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.