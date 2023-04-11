3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 1.3% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 8,843.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 625,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 618,708 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in 3M by 7,175.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,095,000 after acquiring an additional 545,300 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $49,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

3M Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $102.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $100.16 and a 12-month high of $154.66. The firm has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

