48,704 Shares in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 39.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Bilibili by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $890.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

