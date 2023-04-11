6,029 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,379.3% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 94,439 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 353,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after acquiring an additional 45,961 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $64.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

