693 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.26.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $484.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.19. The company has a market cap of $115.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.