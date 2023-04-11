7,755 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,002,000 after buying an additional 144,685 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 982,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,584,000 after acquiring an additional 34,080 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,178,000 after purchasing an additional 27,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 454,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $191.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $219.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

