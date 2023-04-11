78,589 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,276,000 after purchasing an additional 884,513 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,610,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,049,000 after purchasing an additional 70,416 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,315,000 after purchasing an additional 440,230 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000,000 after buying an additional 178,034 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $224.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.88. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -627.44%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.76.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

