Advisory Alpha LLC Has $341,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $38.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.