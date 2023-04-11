Advisory Alpha LLC Has $541,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,046 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9,750.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 476,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 471,736 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $131.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.86 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.55 and a 200-day moving average of $135.31.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

