Advisory Alpha LLC Takes $824,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 5,221.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,527 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MO opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

