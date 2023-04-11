American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,604 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Express by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,550 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $161.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $192.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.31.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

