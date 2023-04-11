Americana Partners LLC Buys 677 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.1 %

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

NYSE PSX opened at $104.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

