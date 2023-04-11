Americana Partners LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PULS. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 670.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average of $49.16. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $49.47.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

